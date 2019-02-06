Waitangi Day 2019 Gallery - Dawn Service

Thousands turned out to the 5am dawn service at Te Whare Rūnanga this morning and were welcomed with a stunning sunrise to start Waitangi Day 2019.

Today the Waitangi Treaty Grounds closes its buildings to become the location for the Waitangi Day Festival, a free event featuring all-day entertainment, market stalls and children’s activities.

Continuous entertainment is set to take place over three different areas of the grounds: the Upper Treaty Grounds, the Waka Stage and the Sports Field opposite the Treaty Grounds.

Some 150 market stalls are present, offering art and crafts, clothing and a wide variety of food for sale. Children’s activities include bouncy castles, kids racing cars and sports games.