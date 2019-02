Thousands descended on Waitangi to take part in events today including the annual dawn service, Man-Up hikoi, food stalls and waka.

Highlights included the morning dawn service where early birds woke to watch the sunrise.

After that hundreds of people took part in a hikoi from Te Tii Marae to the Treaty Grounds, led by members of Man Up.

Later in the morning, Bishop Brian Tamaki spoke at Te Tii Marae and thousands visit the stalls to eat their favourite kai.

Gallery