Waitangi Day celebrations kicked off on Monday and a major highlight was the welcoming of Māori leader Hekenukumai Pūhipi, affectionately known as Hek Busby, on the day of his investiture ceremony.

Hundreds of kaihoe and kaihaka assembled this morning to honour Pūhipi, the man widely credited for his work towards revitalising traditional Māori voyaging methodologies.

Many rangatahi and tamariki took the day of kura to come and be a part of the celebrations as well.