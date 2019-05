Chiefs winger Sean Wainui and his partner Paige Fox have welcomed their son into this world.

Weighing in at nine pounds six, Kawariki Te Raiona Wainui was born at home on Monday night.

Wainui missed the game against the Blues on Saturday night due to the impending birth of his son, and at this stage, it is unknown if he will return to the field this week.

Baby Kawariki is the couple's first child together.