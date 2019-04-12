Waikato Tainui partners with Oranga Tamariki to achieve lasting outcomes for children

Waikato Tainui and Oranga Tamariki sign strategic partnership agreement (Source: File).

Waikato Tainui hope to reduce the number of children in state care after signing a strategic partnership agreement with Oranga Tamariki – The Ministry for Children today.

The partnership will see Waikato Tainui and Oranga Tamariki working together to achieve lasting outcomes for tamariki by collaborating with their whānau, hapū and iwi.

Chief Executive, Grainne Moss says,“We are determined to deliver meaningful and sustainable improvements and our engagement must be deliberate, respectful and genuine, underpinned by a deep desire to improve outcomes for tamariki Māori.”

Under the agreement, Waikato Tainui will further their development in this area in conjunction with their current Mokopuna Ora programme, which provides training and support for caregivers.

The strategic partnership agreement, under section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989, is the third to be signed between an iwi group and Oranga Tamariki.

It follows the agreements with Ngāi Tahu in October 2018 and with Ngāpuhi in December 2018.

Under new legislation, Oranga Tamariki is required to develop partnerships with iwi and Māori organisations by July 1, 2019.