UPDATED: One fatality in Ruatahuna house fire

One person is confirmed dead after a house fire in Ruatahuna, east of Rotorua, in the early hours of this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said six crews and one tanker had been sent to the house fire on Mataatua Road just after 2am.

It is understood that an assistant area commander and two fire investigators attended the scene as well.

Emergency services from Kawerau and Murupara took an hour and a half to arrive at the scene due to its remote location in Te Urewera National Park.

A family member has confirmed there were two people in the house. One kuia has been taken to Rotorua Hospital in a "moderate" condition.

Police are working at the scene today, along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand, to determine the cause of the fire.

Police are unable to provide any information regarding the deceased person until the formal identification process has been completed.