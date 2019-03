Updated: Māori King's youngest sister passes away

PHOTO/SUPPLIED

While the Māori King Tuheitia is the oldest son of the late Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu, Manawa Clarkson is the youngest of the seven siblings she was 55 years old when she passed due to a long illness in Australia.

A spokesperson for the king, Brad Totorewa, told Te Ao - Māori News that "arrangements for her tangihanga are tentative due to working with Australian law" but she will be brought to Wāhi Pā near Huntly for her tangihanga with her burial to be at Taupiri maunga.

"One of the whare ariki (royal family) has travelled to Adelaide to bring her home among her people," says Mr Totorewa.

A nephew to King Tuheitia took to social media to farewell his aunt saying;

"He kura tangihia, he maimai aroha,

Kōrihi e te manu tāwhiowhio

Ki runga i Te One Papa Kura

E te manu honenga

E te manu whitirua

E te manu ka tiu ka hoki

Ko māhūtonga tēnā ka kawe e

Kua tau anō te tohu o te parekawakawa ki runga ki te Kīngi me te Whare Ariki i te ngaromanga atu o te whakapaakanga a Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu me Whatumoana.

E Te Manawanui, te kura tongarerewa kua motukina iho, kua whatia iho, kua tauwehe, haere i runga i te ara tawhito o te mate, waiho mā o mātua koe e takitaki i tō hokinga mai ki tō whenua tupu, waiho mā Tāwhiakiterangi me Te Ikatāmure koe e takitaki i tō haerenga atu ki Hawaiki whāmamao, whai atu whai atu whai atu."

Manawa Clarkson has lived in Australia for a number of years and is survived by her seven tamariki and three mokopuna.

King Tuheitia lost his second eldest sister, Kiritōkia e te Tōmairangi, in April 2017.