Update: second arrest after Kawakawa home invasion

Police have arrested a second person following an investigation into a home invasion incident in Kawakawa last week.

A 92-year-old female victim was attacked before two offenders allegedly stole property from her address.

The incident drew strong condemnation from the community, among them the Mid North Regional District Commander Inspector Rick Whiu, who described the incident as "callous" and "cowardly".

A 40-year-old female has been charged with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will be appearing in the Kaikohe District Court this afternoon.

The news follows this morning's news of the arrest of a 24-year-old female in relation to the incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston says police are not seeking anyone else regarding the matter.

“We know the community was appalled to hear the details of this incident and we are pleased to be able to hold those allegedly responsible to account.

“We want to reassure the community that police take matters of this nature extremely seriously and we will investigate thoroughly,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Johnston.

Johnston says police have had a good response from the public following an appeal for information.

“We’ve been contacted by several members of the Mid North community who have provided valuable information and we want to thank those people for their assistance.”