UPDATE: Death toll rises to 50 following Chch terrorist attack

The number of people who have died following a terrorist attack at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday has risen from 49 to 50.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush says, “last night we were able to take all of the victims from both of those scenes and in doing so we have located a further victim.”

A total of 36 people remain in Christchurch Hospital, “where they are being treated with the utmost care and professionalism by medical staff,” says Bush.

Two of the patients remain in critical condition and one child remains in Starship Hospital in Christchurch, he says.

Arrests

While four people were arrested on Friday, police say only one of them was responsible for the horrific acts.

A 28-year-old Australian man Brenton Tarrant has been charged with murder in relation to the attack and has been remanded in custody to appear in the High Court on April 5.

Three other people were arrested on Friday, including a woman and two men.

“At this point, we do not believe that they were involved in these attacks,” Bush said today.

One of the two men was charged for firearm offences and the woman has been released without charge.

“What I can say is an 18-year-old man will appear in court on Monday, says Bush.

“We do not believe that he was involved in this attack either.”

Bush says security right across the country, police and other emergency services remain “absolutely vigilant to keeping all New Zealanders and anyone who lives here safe from harm.”

Security around mosques will continue until police believe there is no threat, he says.