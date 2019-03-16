UPDATE: 36 remain in hospital, patients as young as 2

Photo source: Labour Office

A total of 36 people injured in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Christchurch remain in hospital and the patients range in age from two years to the late 60s.

Chief executive of the Canterbury District Health Board David Meates says 11 of the patients are critically unwell and are being looked after in the intensive care unit.

“In addition, one critically injured child has been transferred to Starship Hospital in Auckland,” says Meates.

A 28-year-old Australian man Brenton Tarrant appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning after being charged with murder in relation to the attack.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the offender was in custody within 36 minutes after police received the first call about the attack yesterday.

“The offender was mobile. There were two other firearms in the vehicle the offender was in and it absolutely was his intention to continue with his attack.”

Ardern says New Zealand gun laws will change following the attack.

“I can tell you one thing right now, gun laws will change,” she said during a press conference this afternoon.

Tarrant has been remanded in custody to appear in the High Court on April 5.