UPDATE: 21 remain in hospital following Chch attack

The Canterbury District Health Board says 21 people injured in the Christchurch terror attack remain in hospital, 12 days after the tragedy.

“There is now a total of 19 mosque attack patients in Christchurch Hospital, down from 23 yesterday,” a board spokeswoman said today.

“Three remain in intensive care in a critical condition, which is down from four yesterday.”

In Auckland, a four-year-old girl remains in Starship Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Her father also remains in Auckland Hospital in a stable condition, according to the spokesperson.

Discharged patients are receiving ongoing health care in the community.

According to Chief Executive Kevin Tso of Victim Support, over $800,000 has been paid directly to victims so far “to cover a wide range of financial needs including cash grants, individual and family travel, accommodation, repatriation and funeral expenses.”

The funds come from the more than $9mil donated to Victim Support via a givelittle page, as well as funds provided on behalf of the Ministry of Justice.

So far more than 500 people have contacted Victims Support through their phone line 0800842846.

“This will continue to grow particularly as families enter New Zealand,” says Tso.

Ongoing support for victims and the wider public

This week other support services are focused on ensuring families know how to access the help they need to rebuild their lives."

“Since Friday 15 March the government agencies have been on the ground working with Christchurch City Council, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and the Muslim community to ensure they’re supported to lead the recovery response for their community,” says the Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson.

A text line, 1737, has also been set up for anyone feeling anxious or overwhelmed.

So far 6,377 call and texts have been made to the service. Up until Monday March 25, 475 sessions were provided by staff to those needing help following the attack.

“They continue to hear from people who are distressed after watching the livestream videos and encourage anyone in need of support from a trained counsellor to call or text anytime.”