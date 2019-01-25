Tyga moved by "spiritual" pōwhiri

American hip hop artist Tyga was spiritually moved during a pōwhiri today to welcome him and his entourage for his concert in Auckland this evening.

“It was a good response, good experience, really nice, spiritual," says Tyga.

“This is the first time I have experienced a welcome like this.”

Tyga was welcomed with a wero, mihi, waiata and haka from kapa kaiHaka during the welcoming.

He was also gifted a hand-made purerehua, wind instrument, and received a quick lesson in how to make a sound on the instrument from kaiHaka members.

KaiHaka leader Eruera Rarere-Wilton says it is his group’s mission to share their core Māori values of manaakitanga, whanaungatanga and kotahitanga with visitors.

“We want them to know what makes New Zealand special in this world- and that is the generous spirit of our people,” says Rarere-Wilton.

Tyga’s management thanked the group during the pōwhiri, saying they were moved.

The 29-year-old has seen recent success since releasing his sixth studio album, Kyoto, in 2018.

He also released the single,Taste, which peaked at number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first entry on the Hot 100 in three years.

The rapper will perform at the Trust Arena in Auckland City this evening.