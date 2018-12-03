Two arrested following shooting in Masterton

Two people have been arrested following a firearms incident that took place around 9pm on Sunday 2 December in Masterton.

Police are urging witnesses or anyone in the Dixon Street area around the time of the incident to come forward if they have any information.

The firearm has been located and a woman is in hospital after receiving serious wounds to her leg.

A man aged 30 and a woman aged 29 have been arrested in relation to the shooting and will appear in the Masterton District Court today.

The individuals involved in the incident are known to each other.