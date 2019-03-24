Twins to compete at World Comp for Billard 8 Ball Pool

With only 18 months of exposure and experience to the sport of playing 8ball Pool, Having obtained the National title for their age group and a opportunity to represent the country at an international level is what has been the starting point for Twin brothers Tyler and Harlem Hoggart (Ngāti Porou) Now they prepare themselves for the VNEA World Pool Championships held in Sioux City Lowa in July.



The boys are only 9 years of age and have both won 3 National trophies each, recently being named NZ’s junior world pool championship team. It was their father Cole Haggort who is a coach at Masse’ Pukekohe Club who got the boys into the sport. He asked the boys if they wanted to play the sport they said yeah, “he would bring us down basically three times a week” after a year and a half the boys started to play competitive and after that Cole said “The rest is history”



Cole having his own business as a painter than to be a coach for Masse’, he said he is very busy and he thought the boys carried on playing just to spend time with him. He asked them if that was the case but the boys just had a genuine interest in the sport.



“Pool is a fun sport that everyone can do. All you need is a cue and a table” says Tyler.



They practice at least two hours a day, in lead up to the competition. A pool table is set up at their house so they don’t always need to come down to the club.

“He’s tried to get us to play as much as we can,” Says Harlem.



“Being respectful, being humble and working as a team” Cole says

the life skills that not all kids at 9 years old know. For Cole, Pool has taught them these basic skills that they will further need and use in life.



A lot of straight shot practice, working on their stance is the foundation of their basic training that Cole drilled into them when the boys first started playing. They play in the senior team as well, for them it’s more of a challenge giving the older age group a run for their money!

They are both nervous and excited about the competition in July but are looking forward to the opportunity.