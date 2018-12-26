Tukau Legacy pops up on SH1 for Xmas

One Māori merchandise business is reaping the rewards of the Christmas season, while its proceeds help towards the well-being of its community.

The combined Tukau Community Fund and Tukau Legacy Clothing was established in 2017, its clothing range is unique as items are printed with slogans from the 1835 NZ Declaration of Independence and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Co-founder Season-Mary Downes says that they decided to open up a pop-up store in Kawakawa on State Highway 1, to create an experience for people that wasn't online, as well as taking advantage of the holiday traffic.

Source: Tukau Legacy

She says, "What we are seeing in the last month is that our whānau are really enjoying the opportunity to have that whanaungatanga, to have a shop and stock up on their kaupapa-Māori gears."

"It's been a huge month for us and an absolute success we have had to get new staff and create new systems to get out product out there," says Downes.

Tukau Legacy's proceeds go into a fund to help children's education, community initiatives, cultural development and families going through tough times.

For more information, go to their website.