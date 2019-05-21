Tūkau Legacy nominated for Hiwa-i-te-rangi Award for Community

Tūkau Legacy are one of three nominees in the Hiwa i Te Rangi Award for Community at this year's Matariki Awards, to be held at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on 29 June.



Some of Northland's finest talent are preparing to be celebrated with the rising of the new Māori year.

"One of my friends messaged me last night and she said 'bro, these are the biggest awards in Te Ao Māori' and I saw them last year and thought ''wow, these look fancy'," says Season-Mary Downs, co-founder of Tūkau Legacy.

The Matariki Awards, in its fourth year, saw the most nominations ever in 2019.

Tūkau Legacy is one of three finalists being recognised as champions of outstanding contributions to community programmes and initiatives.

"There isn't any limit to how we can empower ourselves and how we can draw on our history and legacies to exercise rangatiratanga and stand on our own culture and mana," says Downs.

The Smear Your Mea campaign has also been nominated in the category, alongside 'Kai Matariki' led by Harko Brown, which promotes traditional Māori games.

"What both Talei and Harko have been doing is amazing in their communities and when they win- we win. You see it across the motu, people going hard for their people," says Downs.

Currently, Tūkau are looking to restock for their busy period of business towards the end of the year. They say in total they've sold a total of 37,000 garments to those supporting the cause.

"The resilience of our communities to respond to our own challenges is absolutely amazing. It's phenomenal and it's that that drives us and keeps us going."

The Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme Award will be given inaugurally and is selected from all finalists to celebrate exemplary achievements in their field.

However, Downs says that, regardless of prizes, the work at home is what matters the most.

"I truly believe, from what I've seen in the last year, that there is no limit to that and we can keep going and we can live liberated."

The awards evening will be broadcast live on Māori Television on 29 June from 8:30pm.