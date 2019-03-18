Tributes for shooting victims flow from all corners of the world

Tributes for the victims of last Friday's mosque shootings in Christchurch continue to flow from all corners of the globe.

Hundreds of vigils are being held across the world in support of families who were affected by the tragedy, with many expressing their condolences and love through karakia, haka, and waiata.

Early this morning the people of Whanganui gathered at the Whanganui River where an emotional service took place.

The Westminster Chorus and Barbershop New Zealand sang a beautiful rendition of the well-known Māori classic, 'Pō Karekare Ana'.

The Māori community in the Gold Coast gathered in Suffers Paradise yesterday to show their support with a mass haka.

As the country continues to mourn this tragedy, the world continues to express its sympathy for Christchurch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, along with Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and Parliament’s Speaker Trevor Mallard, have opened a national condolence book for victims of the Christchurch mosques terror attack.

“The Muslim community in New Zealand have experienced the most horrendous attack on them imaginable. While it is a small action, the condolence book offers an opportunity for New Zealanders to unite and express our opposition to hate and state our commitment to

The book at the National Library on Molesworth Street, Wellington is available for people to sign.