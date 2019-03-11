Traditional hāngī served up in Auckland's CBD

Trained chef and hāngi master, Rewi Spraggon, will be serving up traditional hāngi in the middle of Auckland’s CBD at the newly established ‘Māori Kitchen’ on Queens Wharf from today.

The business will be Auckland’s first in-ground hāngī café open to the public seven days a week.

Hāngī is a traditional Māori meal that is cooked in a ground oven- a pit dug in the ground which uses heated stones to cook kai.

In a Facebook post on Spraggon's Hangi Master page, he says there will be a hāngi pit installed outside the shop in a month's time so people can experience the entire process of a traditional hāngī.

The menu will feature traditional hāngi, breakfast wraps, hāngi pies, and gourmet hāngi sandwiches.

Head down to Queens Wharf to get your hands on your very own traditional hāngi.

Opening hours:

Monday -Friday 6:30am - 3pm

Saturday -Sunday 7:30 - 4pm