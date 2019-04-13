Top Māori and Pacific musicians kick off free concert today

Today the Huawei Summer Jam kicks off at the Manukau Sports Bowl featuring some of the country's top Māori and Pacific artists including Sons Of Zion, Savage, Adeaze Music, Vince Harder and more.

The free event, organised by Auckland Council partnered by Huawei New Zealand, starts at 2pm.

Other performers include Mikey Mayz, Rei Music, Tazman Jack, Exodus, Diggy Dupe, Lukan Raisey, RAZÉ, Chubby Fly and MELODOWNZ.

People attending are recommended to bring a picnic or buy kai onsite, but plan to come and be entertained for the whole afternoon, says organisers.

Auckland Council Event Coordinator David Burt says, "The main reason for the event is to bring people together and if we can put a smile on peoples faces during and after the events finished then we've done a good job."

The Huawei Summer Jam is one of many concerts-gigs under Music in the Park, which has 26 other events run for free.

Their goal is to put together concerts that attract different types of people.

"It's all about bringing people together in a safe park environment, for everybody to enjoy themselves," Burt says.



The event is scheduled to start at 2pm and finish at 6 pm tonight.