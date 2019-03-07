Topic: Entertainment

TIRA - Honours te reo Māori

By Te Ao - Māori News
  • Auckland

The Auckland Arts Festival is honouring te reo Māori by displaying the lyrics of some of the most famous Māori songs such as Aotearoa during tonight's live performance in the Auckland CBD.

This is the first time, Troy King, Stan Walker, Maisey Rika, and Ria Hall has performed five years ago.

The idea of the festival is to celebrate Māori Art and culture which also sees the language right at the forefront of it all. 

This performance by Tira is a one-off to open up the event of the Auckland Arts Festival.

