Timothy Morrison seeks urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing

Timothy Morrison is calling for an urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing to address a claim that the New Zealand Police are bias in prosecutions against Māori.

Mr Morrison was charged with manslaughter following the death of a 46 year old man in 2012 who attempted to break in to the Salvation Army's Bridge Programme premises in Mt Eden.

Morrison had been working at the premises as a security guard at the time.

He was found not guilty of the manslaughter charge by an Auckland jury in 2013.

While his name was cleared Morrison says the negative effects of the manslaughter prosecution were devastating and are ongoing.

The claim "targets NZ Police for prosecuting Māori like Timothy Morrison in circumstances where non-Māori are not prosecuted."

It goes on to say Police have a wide discretion about whether to prosecute and the claim alleges that this discretion is not used fairly for Māori.

Morrison believes the guidance of the Waitangi Tribunal is sorely needed and it’s important that a public hearing happen as soon as possible to challenge negative stereotypes about Māori caused by a history of bias over prosecution.

The claim is seeking recommendations from the Waitangi Tribunal that NZ Police must report publicly by ethnicity on how it is exercising the discretion to prosecute, and to establish a new body or bodies to look at prosecution decisions to determine whether bias against Māori might have had an influence.

Deputy Police Commissioner Andy Coster outlined in a statement to Te Ao – Māori News that Police intend to take a constructive approach around Mr Morrison’s claim.

While Police would not comment on the specifics of Mr Morrison’s claim, they did outline they see value in ensuring the wider issues raised by his claim receive a thorough hearing.

“We note Mr Morrison’s claim raises a range of issues that would likely be relevant to the criminal justice kaupapa inquiry that appears on the Waitangi Tribunal’s schedule for future work.

Police will be making submissions to the Tribunal about how these might best be progressed in their entirety,”says Coster.

Morrison a former Māori Party candidate is now a paramedic and second year medical student. “I am starting my second year of training to be a doctor. If the Police had taken a different approach when they came across me as a 14-year-old child playing up I believe that I would have been at this point 33 years ago. The manslaughter prosecution in 2012 was just one more roadblock.”

“I feel like my potential has been delayed but I am not the only one. I want this claim heard urgently because Aotearoa New Zealand is missing out on the potential of young Māori men and women.”

Morrison says the claim is not intended as an attack against police and he wants to work with them to support Māori and to support police officers.

Deputy Police Commissioner Coster says, “Police are committed to ensuring all people are treated fairly, and in a way that is consistent with our values.

While we acknowledge all people have unconscious biases, we recognise the negative consequences some biases can have for individuals and communities.

Police are actively working to mitigate unconscious bias, including through education and awareness, and by examining our policies and processes.

This is also supported by our drive to have a more diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve. “

Morrison is asking for the claim to be heard later this year.