Thunderstorms, heavy rain, wind warnings across Aotearoa

Heavy rain warning across South Island - Photo - MetService

Heavy rain and wind warnings are expected to affect the country through to Thursday, caused by heavy wind and possible thunderstorms.

The MetService says rain warnings are in place for the South Island and the Bay of Plenty.

“For western areas of the South Island this is a significant rain event and total accumulations are likely to exceed 500mm in some places over the next four day's period."

The MetService warns that heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

Ranges of Westland north of Otira, Buller

A heavy rain warning is in place for the ranges of Westland North until 1am Wednesday.

The service says 60 to 90mm of rain is expected to accumulate on the ranges on top of what has already fallen, with lesser amounts near the coast.

“Peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour about the ranges and thunderstorms possible.”

The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers

A heavy rain warning is in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers until 7pm Thursday.

“Expect 200 to 300mm of rain to accumulate near the main divide and 150 to 200mm within 15km east of the main divide during this time. Peak intensities of 20 to 30mm per hour and thunderstorms possible.”

Westland from Otira southwards

A heavy rain warning is in place for Westland from Otira southwards from Wednesday afternoon until 7pm Thursday.

The MetService says two periods of significant rain are expected through to Thursday evening.

Until 10pm today people can expect a further 80 to 110mm to accumulate about the ranges on top of what has already fallen, with lesser amounts near the coast.

“Peak intensities of 15 to 25mm per hour and thunderstorms possible. In the 30 hours between 1pm Wednesday and 7pm.”

Canterbury High Country

A strong wind warning is in place for Canterbury High Country from Wednesday to Thursday 3pm.

The MetService says northwest winds could become severe in exposed places at times, with gusts of 130km/h or more.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”