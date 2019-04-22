Thunderstorms and heavy rain warnings

NZ rain radar. Source: MetService

As the long weekend draws to an end, heavy rain warnings are in place around the country.

The MetService says a front moving slowly eastwards across the North Island is expected to bring rain to central and northern New Zealand.

“The heaviest falls expected in Eastern Bay of Plenty and the Gisborne Ranges,” MetService said in a statement.

Between 80 to 120mm of rain is expected to accumulate up until 2am on Tuesday, east of the Waioeka Gorge.

Thunderstorms and peak intensities of 15 to 25mm per hour are also expected.

Taranaki

A heavy rain warning for Taranaki has been lifted. However, the region can expect showers today with the risk of thunderstorms, says meteorologist Kyle Lee.

“Taranaki received warning amounts of rain in the last 24 hours, with around 130mm of rain falling about the mountain and around 100mm near the coast north of the mountain.”

Upper North Island

There are low and moderate risks of thunderstorm development for the upper North Island, Nelson and northern parts of Buller, says the MetService.

South Island

Meanwhile, the lower South Island can expect relatively settled weather since it lies under a ridge of high pressure.

The rain-bearing front will move away to the east on Tuesday and although showers are expected over central and northern New Zealand, the trend by the end of the day is for the showers to ease.

Wednesday and ANZAC Day

On Wednesday, the country will be seeing more settled weather. This will be good news heading into Anzac Day as the ridge continues to build over the country.

“On Anzac Day, there will be plenty of settled weather for dawn services around the country, says Lee.

“Remaining showers in the east will clear and the weak front in the south will bring rain to the west coast of the South Island.”