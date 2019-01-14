Tertiary enrolment process difficult for some Māori students

While some students who are looking to move into tertiary study this year eagerly await their NCEA results, for others tertiary enrolment is overwhelming and presents a barrier to furthering their education.

Huia Puketapu, a kaiako at Te Kura Tuarua o Wainuiomata says, “They're not sure which courses, which modules they have to take as compulsory, which ones are best suited, which faculties they have to engage with."

Puketapu says although youth are always online, the online component presents challenges and Māori students respond better when someone assists with the process.

"Our kids don’t tend to relate too well when you say 'here's a link, go to the link and read up on it'. Sometimes the language used on the websites is just a bit above them in terms of filling in the forms and enrolling and knowing that when they've filled out that part that they then need to seek out scholarships."

Victoria University Student President Tamatha Paul says university social media pages are a great source of information but there are ways to make the enrolling process easier.

"Make sure you've got all your documents together and all the information you need to apply for uni and for scholarships.

“This could include your Studylink number, your IRD number, your bank number, maybe a form of ID, your licence or passport, and your reference contact details.

“It sounds very daunting having to get these things together but it's better in the long run."

Puketapu is leaving teaching this month to start a consulting business to better support youth to plan their path to study.

"Often they are quite hard on themselves because if they don't know what they want to do or what choices they want to make they don't bother and think 'oh well I'll figure it out later'.

“Often when it's this time of the year, through the holidays, they don't have access to people who can help answer those types of questions or guide them in the right direction."

NCEA results are expected soon and with them more certainty for students looking at embarking on tertiary study.