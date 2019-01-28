Tenzing sons visit Aotearoa's tallest mountain

Aoraki, Mt Cook - Image / File

Continuing their journey around Aotearoa, Sherpa Tenzing Norgay's family have made it to the tallest mountain in the country, Aoraki in the South Island, hosted by Ngāi Tahu iwi.

Sherpa Tenzing's visiting family includes his sons Norbu Tenzing and Dhamey Norgay, Dhamey's wife Sonam Dorji and Norbu's daughter Olivia Tenzing-Norgay.

The visit is part of the Ngā Maunga Kōrerorero o te Ao - The Talking Mountains of the World initiative and the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

The brothers continue to share their knowledge with more iwi following their visit to Hikurangi maunga in Te Tairāwhiti last week.

During their time with iwi, they have discussed the challenges and opportunities faced with the increase of tourists visiting their ancestral mountain, Everest - challenges similarly faced by iwi Māori.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere (Board Chair) Lisa Tumahai says the Tenzing brothers’ perspectives and insights resonate deeply. “Kaitiakitanga (stewardship), is one of our core values. This means that we have a responsibility, to our land and our people, to ensure that growth in tourism numbers is sustainable and respectful and that our whenua is protected for us and our children after us. Maintaining and supporting growth in tourism is critical, but we must look after the land while doing it and work to mitigate the effects on the environment. That is one of the key tenets of the Ngāi Tahu Climate Change Strategy. The decisions we make now will impact on the lives of our mokopuna.”

Tumahai says there is much to learn from the Tenzing whānau. “They have faced the same challenges that we are facing and have practical solutions to the issues that come with growth. Hosting them at Aoraki, a place of immense significance to our iwi is an honour,” she says.

Norbu Tenzing, who is also Vice President of the American Himalayan Foundation (AHF), says, “I always tell people, if you want to climb Everest, it’s like buying any product – make sure you know what you are buying. Just like you want to go to the store and buy organic vegetables, when you climb Everest, look into the eyes of a child with a father who is going up the mountain and say, ‘I’m going to take care of your father and I’m going to bring him back safe’.”

He says, “The respect of Māori people for their ancestors and for their land is profound. The culture is strong, and more purposeful than anywhere else in the world that I have visited.”

Whilst with Ngāi Tahu, the Tenzings visited Tuahiwi Marae in North Canterbury and Arowhenua Marae. From there they travelled to Mt Aoraki.

From Te Waipounamu the Tenzings will return to the North Island where they will meet Te Kāhui Maunga: Tongariro, Ngauruhoe, and Ruapehu.