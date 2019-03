American singer-songwriter John Mayer opened his ‘An evening with John Mayer’ concert in Auckland on Saturday night with both versions of Whakaaria Mai.

Source: Lee Fowler/Youtube

Mayer was accompanied by Bella Kalolo, who sang the Māori version of the song accompanied by Te Wehi Haka.

Following the heartfelt performance by Mayer and Kalolo, Te Wehi Haka performed a fierce haka, led by Waka Huia’s very own Tapeta Wehi.

This was Mayer’s tribute to the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.