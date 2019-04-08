Te Tai Tokerau playing the long game with Te Matatini planning

10 years is a long time away for the chair of the Waitangi Cultural Committee, Joby Hopa- but he's taking the first step in preparations for the Northland kapa haka fraternity.

"There is discussion taking place to change the year in which Te Matatini is held," says Hopa.

Discussions are taking place as to the viability of honouring the 190th year of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi and Te Ao Māori's largest event at the same time.

Kapa haka leaders in the North are working to ascertain this before they play host to the multitudes.

"2030 here. Why? To bring a new lease of life to the event," says Hopa.

The exact location where Te Matatini will be held is also being discussed.

The question is whether it will be held at Ōkara Pā in Whangārei, where it was held in 1988 or Waitangi, where it was held two years later.

"To provide levels of discussion around the Treaty of Waitangi in Waitangi and to honour our ariki, Sir Hekenukumai Busby," says Hopa.

The Te Matatini 10 year strategic plan, 'He Pītau Whakarei' only accounts from 2017-2027.

"We've been left out of the strategic planning being put at 2029. We thought we could do something different," says Hopa.

The Te Tai Tokerau delegate on the Te Matatini board, Pauline Hopa, was unavailable to be interviewed today. However what is evident is the intent for kapa haka in Northland in the next 10 years.

"To strengthen the speakers bench, to strengthen the regional knowledge of songs, to strengthen also the plans for the event," in Hopa's words.

It's still unclear yet whether or not the current discussion will be formally presented at executive level with Te Matatini.