Te Tai Rāwhiti set to win Ahuwhenua Trophy

The prestigious Ahuwhenua Trophy Awards are being held in Gisborne tonight and regardless of who wins, Te Tai Rāwhiti wins overall.

All three Māori farm finalists all come from the East Coast, including Whāngārā Farms and Kiriroa Station near Gisborne and Te Awahōhonu Forest Trust near Hastings.

In 2018, Whāngārā Farms ran a total of 2,500 Angus breeding cows, 300 breeding heifers, 4,750 rearing/finishing cattle and 60,000 sheep.

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the finalists signify the key role that beef and sheep farming has played in the $50 billion that Māori enterprise brings into our economy.

It also confirms the importance of Te Tai Rāwhiti to Aotearoa with all three finalists coming from the coast, says Mahuta.

Last year's winner, Onuku Māori Land Trust - Boundary Road, consists of a 72ha block near Lake Rotomahana, about 30km south of Rotorua.

The Trust milks 220 cows which produce about 90,000 kgMS on farm.

The awards are part of a long tradition that began with Sir Apirana Ngata in the 1930s.

The winner will be announced in Gisborne tonight.