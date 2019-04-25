Te Papa extends Gallipoli exhibition

Te Papa will be extending their ground-breaking Gallipoli: The Scale of our War exhibition until Anzac Day 2022, allowing the public to enjoy the creation for another three years.

The exhibition is the most popular attraction in the museum, with over 2.5 million people viewing it to date.

Te Papa board chair Evan Williams said the extension will give as many New Zealanders as possible a chance to experience the exhibition for themselves.

“It fosters empathy, inspires reflection, and is the starting point for powerful conversations,” he says.

“This is the kind of storytelling that connects us to our history and to each other and helps us recognise our shared humanity over the span of different times and different cultures.”

Te Papa worked alongside Weta Workshop to bring the exhibition to life and Sir Richard Taylor, Weta Workshop's creative director, says it was a personal journey for him.

“We wanted to go beyond the sheer scale of the numbers and statistics and tell very personal stories, to really connect visitors to the human experience.”

Taylor says the feedback from the public has been more than what they could have asked for and he is pleased to see how much this exhibition has impacted them.

“Many visitors express gratitude and connection with the individuals whose stories we tell, and many respond with explicitly anti-war sentiments.”