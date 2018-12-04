Te mauri o Te Matatini returns to Pipitea Marae

The Te Matatini mauri stone has arrived at Pipitea Marae in the host city, Wellington. The stone represents the hosting rights of the national kapa haka competition.

The stone has been taken to different parts of the North Island since the last Te Matatini competition two years ago.

It's now back with hosts, Te Ati Awa.

The stone was shared around to several rohe within Ngāti Kahungunu, the previous hosts who held the kōhatu for some time during the 2017 campaign.

Pipitea is also the name of the whenua in which Te Matatini 2019 will take place.