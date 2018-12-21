Te Matatini to soar to new heights

Aotearoa's premium cultural event, Te Matatini will soon be promoted to a world-wide audience thanks to a strategic alliance agreement between Air New Zealand and Te Matatini Society Incorporated.

Under the agreement both organisations will collaborate to promote the festival to new audiences nationally and internationally, as well as enhance the country's cultural reputation.

Te Matatini is the world's largest celebration of indigenous performing arts.

Next year 46 teams will take to the stage at the event which will take place in Wellington at Westpac Stadium, the largest venue to house the festival to date. The winner has the opportunity to represent Aotearoa at major international events.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Christopher Luxon says the airline is thrilled to be able to play a part in showcasing Māori performing arts to the world as part of its commitment to revitalising te reo Māori.

“Kapa haka is so important to New Zealand – it’s one of the things that makes our country unique, and I’m really proud we’re working together with Te Matatini to take the festival to new heights and enhance our country’s cultural reputation both nationally and internationally,” says Mr Luxon.

Te Matatini Chief Executive Carl Ross says the organisation is pleased to be working together with Air New Zealand and aligning key strategies to positively contribute to New Zealand’s diverse communities as well as bring the unique experience of Te Matatini and kapa haka to a global audience.

“The official theme of the 2019 festival is ‘Te Matatini ki te Ao’, which means ‘Te Matatini to the world’. The theme promotes the status of Te Matatini as a world-class festival and a global stage for Māori performance excellence featuring the very best in competitive kapa haka,” says Mr Ross.