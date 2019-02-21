Te Matapihi marks a decade of national performance

Today marks Te Matapihi's tenth year on the national kapa haka stage.

The importance of faith and prayer, the origins of Te Kāhui Maunga and Te Awa Tupua and the teachings of Tohu Kākahi and Te Whiti o Rongomai are some of the themes which inform their performance this year.

Their poi in particular is special to Te Matapihi members.

In 1870, Ngā Paerangi iwi relocated to Parihaka to follow the religious doctrine and passive resistance kaupapa of Te Whiti o Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi.

The poi speaks of the wharepuni at Kaiwhaiki, named Te Rongo o Te Poi o Tohu Kākahi, and acknowledges the group's connections with the people of Taranaki, who migrated to the region together with some Whanganui hapū.