Topics: Kapa Haka, Te Matatini

Te Matapihi marks a decade of national performance

By Tepara Koti
  • North Island: West Coast

Today marks Te Matapihi's tenth year on the national kapa haka stage.

The importance of faith and prayer, the origins of Te Kāhui Maunga and Te Awa Tupua and the teachings of Tohu Kākahi and Te Whiti o Rongomai are some of the themes which inform their performance this year.

Their poi in particular is special to Te Matapihi members. 

In 1870, Ngā Paerangi iwi relocated to Parihaka to follow the religious doctrine and passive resistance kaupapa of Te Whiti o Rongomai and Tohu Kākahi. 

The poi speaks of the wharepuni at Kaiwhaiki, named Te Rongo o Te Poi o Tohu Kākahi, and acknowledges the group's connections with the people of Taranaki, who migrated to the region together with some Whanganui hapū.

Related stories: Kapa Haka, Te Matatini

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community