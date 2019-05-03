Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Otara on alert

A South Auckland principal fed up with constant gang-related problems has resorted to locking the school gates following the shooting of Killer Beez gang president Josh Masters last week. It's a move that has the support of parents.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Otara Marama Hune Rapana says, “This week I sent out a letter to notify our families that I wanted extra safety measures for our kids here in Ōtara.”

Parents were notified after Masters was shot at a motorcycle store in Auckland last week.

“Reports in the media have mentioned the Killer Beez and Tribesmen are involved. Because of that, I got advice from local police to secure our school.”

The school gates will be unlocked at 8:30am and locked at 3:15pm for two weeks.

Parent Aroha Moka says, “I think it's a fantastic idea. I think all kura around the rohe should have that in place just to make sure while there is a high alert, for safety for our mokopuna.”

Earlier today police were at an Ōtara residence which is believed to belong to the Tribesmen gang. One member acknowledged the community's desire for child safety to Te Ao Māori News.

Local police remain supportive of the school's decision.

"We want to ensure that our community feel safe and we have made contact with the school and will be discussing any concerns they have."