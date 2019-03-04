Te Kūiti locals outraged by attack on carving of Maniapoto's brother

Te Kūiti locals in the Waikato have taken to social media to express their anger and disappointment of one of the town's Māori carvings being vandalised during the weekend.

An image posted on social media shows the carving 'Tūwhakahekeao - The Protector' has had the rau (blade) of his taiaha snapped off and feathers around the neck of the taiaha head plucked, with a carved huia-styled wooded feather also taken.

In 1999, the Millennium Pavilion or Te Kūititanga o Ngā Whakaaro was opened to mark the millennium. The pavilion holds the stories of Te Kūiti, its people and history.

It is guarded by the carving of Tūwhakahekeao, the brother of Ngāti Maniapoto ancestor Maniapoto.

Local, Thomas Aperehama (Ngāti Maniapoto) says the vandalism is sadly familiar for locals.

Tūwhakahekeao holding the broken taiaha and missing the huia feather from his top knot. PHOTO/SUPPLIED

"This has to be the second or third time our tupuna has been vandalised and he was only fixed up from the last attack not too long ago."

Locals are suggesting the carving should be taken to the local Te Kūiti Pā where it will be safe.

Aperehama says, "CCTV camera should be up and...whānau have suggested taking it up to the pā where it will be safe."

Te Ao Māori News approached the Waitomo District Council who are yet to comment while New Zealand Police has received no complaints.