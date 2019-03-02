Te Kuia Moko on exhibit in Auckland

The Depot Artspace, in North Auckland, will host the Te Kuia Moko exhibition from Saturday 2 March through to Friday 22 March.

The exhibition features thirty-four prints of kuia with traditional moko kauae from the original paintings by artist Harry Sangl.

Most of the kuia in the paintings are believed to be of Tuhoe descent and were painted by Sangl in the early 1970s over a five year period.

Kuia were known to have important leadership roles back then and were classes as matriarchal figures of the whānau.

This body of Sangl’s work highlights the relational aspect of his approach; with an open mind and open heart he developed a close bond with each kuia, many of whom were in their eighties upwards and some centenarians.

The Depot Artspace is honoured to be able to host the exhibition as they facilitate events that are meaningful to the community they are a part of.