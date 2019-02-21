Topics: Kapa Haka, Te Matatini

Te Iti Kahurangi soar with special tributes

updated By Tepara Koti
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Te Iti Kahurangi is the first of four groups from Tainui rohe to perform at Te Matatini Ki Te Ao.

Established in 2000, most of the team's members affiliate to Waikato, Raukawa, Maniapoto and Hauraki hapū.  

As a result of the many Tainui hapū affiliations within the team, they say they are very fortunate to have the support of many Tainui marae, including their base marae, Rukumoana.

This year's performance is about the iwi kāinga, Te Ātiawa Taranaki Whānui in addition to current political issues.

Te Iti Kahurangi's waiata-ā- ringa , Te Pare Raukura, pays tribute to Hinetapere Te Pare Raukura Kiriona, daughter to the group's leader Kingi Kiriona, while also acknowledging her Taranaki heritage.

The team's oriori this year was dedicated to Neve Te Aroha Ardern-Gayford, daughter of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.  They say the oriori looks at the world that she has been born into.

Te Iti Kahurangi were fortunate to perform their song to Prime Minister Ardern for baby Neve.

