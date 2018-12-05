Te Anga Pāua o Aotearoa host national kapa haka festival

Fifteen kapa haka teams from across the country have gathered at Hamilton’s Claudelands Event Centre to vie for their chance to take out the inaugural Te Anga Pāua o Aotearoa National Kapa Haka Festival for people with intellectual disabilities.

This festival gives those with learning disabilities the chance to experience Māori performing arts while connecting to their whānau, iwi, hapū, and marae.

Items in today’s performances will tell some hard truths of feeling excluded, experiencing discrimination and how the art of haka has transformed these experiences.

Date: Wednesday 5 December

Start time: 9:30am, doors open at 9:00am

End time: 4pm

Place: Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton