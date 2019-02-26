Tarawera High School tauira to benefit from new course

Tarawera High School students will have the chance to partake in Police Studies, as the NCEA-accredited course will be added to their curriculum.

The introduction to Police Studies will be delivered to the Kawerau-based schools Year 12 and 13 students this year.

The course will help prepare the students to apply for entry to the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) on completion.

Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Tailby, Area Response Manager for Whakatane Police says, “Policing is a fantastic career and students who complete this course will be on a pathway to becoming an officer on leaving school.”

The NCEA Level 3 and 4 course is resourced by UNITEC and offers 25 NCEA Level 3 credits and covers the context of policing in New Zealand, relevant legislation, policies, strategies, procedures and ethics. It also teaches the theory and practice involved in policing.

The course was developed in conjunction with New Zealand schools.

While it helps students prepare to apply for RNZPC, completion of the NCEA course does not guarantee students a place. They will still need to meet the other entrance requirements.