Tapu Te Ranga receives new facelift

The call went out to all whānau of Tapu Te Ranga Marae to help with this weekend's renovation of the marae. Bruce Stewart built Tapu Te Ranga as a "place to belong" for the numerous Māori who moved from the provinces to Wellington in the 1960s and 1970s.

Despite the heat, workers are pushing through to get the job done.

Construction of the marae started in 1974 and the local community including the homeless and gang members all pitched in. Resources were limited at the time so they used any materials available to them.

It took 30 years to build and was finally opened in 1983 by the Wellington Mayor of that time, Michael Fowler. It's the first time since for the marae to receive a facelift.

Today, the locals have relied on the expertise of the crew from Marae DIY for an epic transformation.

Marae spokesperson Gabriel Tupou says, "I think its a great opportunity. A wonderful opportunity for our whānau and for the hapori of Tapu Te Ranga Marae. He also recalls attending the opening of the marae as a young boy, "Sir Michael Fowler pulled up on his limousine and said I want to help, how do we help to alleviate crime in the city?"

Parehinetai Stewart says, "We still maintain this initiative. It was to provide a safe place, a cloak of warmth for those affected by poverty and have no money or homes, or a family. We still do that type of work. I thank all those who are helping us from all the workers and volunteers, The Warehouse, the whole community and the crew from Marae DIY."

Marae DIY host Te Ori Paki says, "Despite whatever community, or tribe, or establishment, we are lucky to be welcomed into the many regions throughout the country."

Renovations will continue until this Sunday.