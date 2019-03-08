Taiātea - Gathering of Oceans event at Auckland Museum

Taiatea – Gathering of Oceans is the final event of a week-long wānanga and series of workshops co-hosted by Ngati Kuri and Auckland Museum. The LATE event, planned for Monday March 11, brings together indigenous communities from around the Pacific and Aotearoa involved in protecting large areas of Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa.

Moderator Mihingarangi Forbes and an international panel will "delve into how human action affects the marine environment and why research does not always drive decisions by government agencies".

Tom Trnski, Head of Natural Sciences at Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, says “I have had the privileged opportunity to undertake marine research at many islands across Moana-nui-a-kiwa, the Pacific Ocean. Over the last 30 years I have observed a changing coastal environment that is under pressure from a range of human impacts. Urgent action and new approaches are required to slow the downward trajectory of ocean health. Taiātea presents an opportunity for scientists and indigenous ocean leaders to work together to help support the protection of the marine oceanscape across the Pacific.”

Atamira Dance Company will also perform at the event.

LATE at Auckland Museum Monday 11 March 2019, 6PM - 9PM Events, tickets from $20 – $30*