TAHUA 2019 - Special Newsbreak 2.30pm

More than half a billion dollars has been allocated over four years to support Māori and Pacific aspirations, signalled as one of five priority areas under Wellbeing Budget 2019.

But National Party Leader Simon Bridges has called for Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Treasury head Gabriel Mahklouf to resign following the budget leak saga earlier this week.

The Government could have been bolder in delivering for Māori specific employment initiatives and te reo Māori.

Our Budget Analyst Brook Grant talks about the big wins for Māori in this budget, and the gaps.