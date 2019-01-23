Suspect to appear in court over fatal Whanganui stabbing

A 36-year-old male will appear in the Whanganui District Court following an alleged stabbing that occurred in Whanganui on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one dead.

The incident occured on Wicksteed Street in central Whanganui on Tuesday afternoon.

Police found six people seriously injured, one of whom sadly died at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody, while the remaining five victims were transported to Whanganui Hospital.

Police are assisting the victims and wider whānau and have encouraged those who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Whanganui Area Commander Inspector Nigel Allan says, "We acknowledge this incident has been unsettling for our community and I want to reassure residents that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.

"We are absolutely committed to ensuring that the people of Whanganui are safe and feel safe and I can assure the community there is no ongoing risk to the public as a result of this incident."

Police are not yet in a position to release the name of the deceased as they are still working through the process of identification and advising next of kin.