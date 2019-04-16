Supremacy dance crew reinvented for national competition

Dance crew Supremacy was established in the mid-2000's, before eventually parting ways. Two original members have come together to create the current lineup who are competing at the 2019 New Zealand Hip Hop Dance Championship.

It's been a long time since the majority of these dancers got back into a competitive space, most of them are parents now.



There have been a lot of challenges leading up to their performance at the national competition, held at the Manukau Event Centre, including the fact that they all live in different parts of the North Island.



"In terms of Supremacy we've only been together for a little over a month and spanning out up and down the country, it's been a challenge just getting together to train, says Supremacy's manager Iwa Clendon Tau.

Supremacy dance crew rehearsing (Source: Facebook)

Some members live in Kaitaia, Northland, while some live in Hamilton and even in Gisborne. They all travel and rehearse at Huntly College or sometimes in Kaikohe. Tau says it's just reality for the determined group.



"Gas, it's a killer for gas you know. When I was thinking about it I was saying to them 'do you really want to do this? Do you realise what it's gonna take?' But they did, they wanted to dance together," she says.



Putting aside all the challenges, the group are happy to use their skills and be role models for the rangatahi in their regions.



"I think the main purpose for most of us coming back is now we're parents and we have been in the game previously but stepped away and had our kids. Now we're back," says Waiarahi Jones, one of the captains for the group.



The majority of the dancers in Supremacy have experienced the national and international stage, but for Daymon Semenoff, this will be a first.



"It's been one of my dreams since I was probably 12 but I always loved dance since growing up. I'm 24 now and it's taken me 10 years to get to where I am [and I'm] grateful for Supremacy for picking us up."



Supremacy hope to be the best version of themselves possible, to be able to push past their limits and to make their whānau proud.

