Students plan school walkout to highlight climate change

Thousands of school students around the world are staging strikes in a bid to push politicians to be more pro-active on climate change.

On the 15th of March some New Zealand students are planning to follow their lead.

The greenhouse effect on the planet is not something the generations of tomorrow want to be left with.

Some students are planning to show their concern and get some action by walking out of their classrooms and on to the streets.

While most agree students have a democratic right to be heard, they shouldn't be distracted from attending school.



Members of parliament have mixed views on young people's rights to strike.

National Leader Simon Bridges says, "I think the reality is yeah its a serious issue but I certainly wouldn't want to say anything that would encourage students to be taking time out of their schooling."

Police Minister Stuart Nash says, "one thing I would say, its good to see our young people becoming engaged with the issues that are important to 21st century New Zealand."

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor says, "we have teacher only day so this will be kids only day. These kids are smart we are dealing with their future. I think its pretty organised I have no problem with it."

National's Education Spokesperson Nikki Kaye says, "we support them to have their say, ideally it would be out side school and obviously concerned we have got the Ministers of change out their encouraging people to not go to school."

Green Party leader Marama Davidson had this to say, "What is education for, if not to engage citizens and young people in saving our planet and demanding action from Politicians we're proud to support their own initiatives and calling us to account."

Deputy Principal of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Ara Whānui Koro Heremia says, "it is only right for our students to attend this protest, they have a responsibility and are obligated to lead by example for the up and coming generations. The main thing for us is that the government takes a direct look at this issue and the ongoing issues that it is causing to the environment."