Stories of Māori Battalion must be retold - Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says stories about the Māori Battalion and other Māori soldiers who served throughout history need to be retold “because all of those stories are so rich and part of who we are and we need to hear them”.

The 28th Māori Battalion served during WWII between 1940 and 1945. Almost 3,600 men served and 649 were killed in action or died on active service.

Ardern says, “We’re doing everything that we can to make sure that, particularly, the contribution of Māori Battalion and those contributions, that history, continues to be retold.”

During a speech at the Auckland Domain dawn service, Ardern talked about how important it is to remember those who served.

“That act of remembrance is so incredibly important…recommitting to telling those stories so the next generation and the next generation hears them.”

She says the Christchurch mosque attacks have also brought into focus the meaning of peace and that, “there’s more that unites us than divides us”.

“Obviously what’s happened in recent months, the 15th of March really [brought] into stark focus what peace means to us.”

This year there was heightened security at the dawn service, prompted by the Christchurch terrorist attack where 50 people were killed.

The prime minister says the government is working towards keeping the country safe with heightened security measures.

“Making sure that we have our own security personnel, our armed forces are well equipped to doing their jobs and then there’s just the day-to-day security management and obviously that’s something we’ve been very focused on lately.”

Māori in war