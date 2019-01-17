Stolen items recovered in Kawakawa home invasion

The 92-year-old kuia who had her home in Kawakawa invaded is thrilled that her treasured stolen possessions have been recovered by police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston says during the incident last Wednesday, two offenders allegedly stole a number of valuable items from her home including jewellery and her wallet containing her bank cards and identification.

“Most important to the victim in sentimental value was a calling card, which was also stolen in the incident, he says.

“The calling card was given to her by her late husband more than 75 years ago and contains his name, which she had continued to treasure to this day.”

The victim has made a full recovery since the attack and two females have appeared in the Kaikohe District Court in relation to the incident.

A 24-year-old woman Bella Rina Rudolph appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday charged with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police say the second alleged offender, 40-year-old, Carissa Angelique Davis appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday afternoon.