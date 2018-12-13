Topic: Housing

South Auckland marae to receive $1mil from Māori Housing Fund

By Mānia Clarke
  • Auckland

The South Auckland marae of Papakura is the first community to receive funding from the $15mil Māori Housing Fund. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today that the initial investment will support the marae's papakāinga plan.

“It’s the government’s overall priority to improve the wellness of New Zealanders and their families and ensure everyone has a warm, dry home,” says Ardern.

“Together we need to design and enable innovative approaches to accelerate whānau, hapū and iwi development,” says Minister of Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta.

The Māori Housing Fund supports whānau-led community development outcomes. 

The $1mil will assist with infrastructure and the construction of six kaumātua flats on the marae site.

