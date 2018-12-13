Shovel found in Millane investigation

Police have located a shovel that was the subject of an appeal in relation to the Grace Millane investigation.

Earlier today, Detectives recovered the item as a result of continued CCTV footage examination.

The shovel was located and seized in the central west Auckland area.

The body of Grace Millane was returned to her family yesterday ahead of her final journey home back to Britain in the next few days.

Read more: Local iwi confirms Waitākere rāhui remains in place

Add to... Log in to add this video to a playlist.

In an emotional statement sent out via NZ Police, Grace's father David Millane in which he spoke about the events that unfolded since her disappearance.

Mr Millane thanked the Auckland Police and the people of New Zealand for "their outpouring of love, numerous messages, tributes and compassion."

It is understood that the Millane family attended a karakia of the area, where Grace's body was found, with local kaumātua.

Police would like to thank those members of the public who called the 0800 number with various sightings of similar items.