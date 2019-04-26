Shooting at Harley Davidson store, Mt Wellington

Police are responding to a serious incident in Mt Wellington, believed to be the Harley Davidson complex on the Mt Wellington Highway.

Police say they were called just before 2pm today and are currently at the scene.

They have cordons in place around the immediate area and traffic delays are to be expected.

A planned family day event celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Auckland Harley Davidson has now been cancelled.

The facebook event set up by Auckland Harley-Davidson had 231 people going and 1.8K interested in the event.

The organisers say "Sorry due to things beyond our control we are having to cancel tomorrow's Family Day. We hope to reschedule in the spring."

Te Ao has approached the organisers for comment.