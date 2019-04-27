She’s shot herself in the foot big time – Former Minister on Meka Whaitiri

Former Cabinet Minister Tuariki Delamere says there is no way Meka Whaitiri will be reinstated as a Minister, following her interview with Turanga FM about the alleged incident 8 months ago that lead to her resignation as a Minister.

Whaitiri denied any wrong doing in the alleged incident, where it was claimed that she grabbed one of her staff members arm, leaving a bruise. She also said in the interview that she wanted to become a minister again. But Delamere says the interview was a big mistake.

“What she’s done now is she’s shot herself big time in the foot. There is no way the Prime Minister can put her back in cabinet, she would look incredibly weak.” Said Delamere.

Delamere also feels her reaction to missing a photo opportunity with the Prime Minister, which is what triggered the alleged incident, was blown way out of proportion. “Meka Whaitiri says, she got upset and angry that her new staff member made her miss out on an opportunity, what was the opportunity? Go stand with five other ministers, photo bombing the Prime Minister in a TV interview. Who gives a bloody toss, no one remembers those five ministers, and ironically the only minister that anybody remembers is Meka because of how she handled it.” Said the former cabinet minister.

National Deputy Leader Paula Bennett says Whaitiri has shown a lack of judgement, and that she shouldn’t be reinstated as a minister.

“It’s appalling that Meka Whaitiri chose to do an interview where she has denied all responsibility for her actions.

Not only that, she blames the staff member for missing a media opportunity and then blames the media for the way they covered what happened.

It’s completely unfair on the staff member to have this all brought up again publicly.

Meka Whaitiri says in the interview that she’s ready to be a Minister again, but if this interview shows anything it’s a lack of contrition and judgement. It highlights exactly why she shouldn’t be. The Prime Minister cannot promote her after an interview like this.” Said Bennett. Te Ao, 6:30 pm, Māori Television.